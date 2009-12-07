Unmade beds review

Ah, to be a young hipster in London’s East End: rent-free accommodation in a spacious squat, parties, music, sexual experimentation, numerous opportunities for creative expression...



Argentinean writer-director Alexis Dos Santos artfully weaves together the stories of two new arrivals to this bohemian scene.



Diminutive Spaniard Axel (Fernando Tielve) is trying to track down his long-lost dad, while brunette Belgian Vera (Déborah François) is coping with a broken heart.



Beautifully shot on HD video and Super 16mm, this tender film channels the romantic spirit of Wong Kar-wai, über-cool soundtrack and all.