Trials Rising brings platform racing back with a bang, and it's also coming to Nintendo Switch

Rev up those silly engines and get ready for some total wipeouts, because Trials is back with Trials Rising, which takes the franchise on a world tour to all sorts of weird and wonderful locations, and all the madness from before is fully intact.

Antti Il Vessuo, Creative Director at Ubisoft Redlynx, took to the Ubisoft E3 press conference stage in typically braggadocios style to announce the return of the tough as nails racing platform franchise, the last instalment of which was 2014's brilliant Trials Fusion.

A gameplay trailer was shown off for the title, and it's all sorts of barmy, so have a look for yourself to see what we're in for next year.

"Trials Rising takes you around the world to iconic locations." said Ill Vessuo during press conference. "You never ride alone and competition is everywhere, but competition is nothing without the players, and we've worked with our players more than ever."

Ubisoft has been working closely with the community to make Trials Rising the best Trials game it can be, and a closed beta is on the way later this year to get more players involved in the process.

Trials Rising is due to release for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in February 2019, though a specific release date wasn't given. Yep, that's right, in another example of a game that's perfect for Switch, Trials Rising will be on the handheld/home console from Day One, which is great news for Ninty fans.

The announcement was made as part of Ubisoft's E3 briefing, in which it was showcasing its slate of upcoming E3 2018 games , from Assassin's Creed Odyssey to Beyond Good & Evil 2.

