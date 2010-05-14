Transformers 3 to fix second flicks flaws

Today in the TF office it’s French Riviera day – yes, those of us what have been left behind during Cannes season are bringing France to us for the day, dammit.

Somebody who’s already over there lapping up the sun, though, is Shia LaBeouf, who’s been promoting Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps over at the Croisette.

Which, of course, means that journos have been asking him for the lowdown on Transformers 3 , which is currently prepping with shooting to begin in a few months’ time.

First up, LaBeouf admitted that – like many fans – he was disappointed with the second Transformers smash-up. Says he…

“When I saw the second movie, I wasn’t impressed with what we did…There were some really wild stunts in it, but the heart was gone…we got lost. We tried to get bigger…Mike went so big that it became too big, and I think you lost the anchor of the movie.

“You lost a bit of the relationships. Unless you have those relationships, then the movie doesn’t matter. Then it’s just a bunch of robots fighting each other.”

That’s all set to be rectified with Transformers 3 , though. The actor reveals that “there’s going to be a lot of death, human death” as “this time they’re targeting humans”.

If that doesn't whet the appetite like the smell of French brie, the actor went on to state that he and Michael Bay would be making “the craziest action movie ever made”.

Okay, sounds good, though “crazy action” doesn’t exactly solve that loss of "heart" and focus on relationships. Still, fingers crossed that Bay and co can bounce back and bring us something as entertaining as the first flick.

Now where did we put that Edith Piaf CD?

