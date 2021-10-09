Tiny Tina's Wonderlands uses the same weapon tech that put a billion guns in Borderlands 3

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands spells use the same procedural technology used to create the Borderlands series' hordes of weapons.

Speaking in the latest edition of PLAY Magazine, creative director Matt Cox was asked whether the magical abilities in the fantasy spin-off have the same kind of variety as Borderlands' guns. In response, he said that "the same procedural tech that works for guns, we've applied that to both spells and melee, and to a certain degree armor as well."

"I think for us being a standalone game and Wonderlands being its own focus, we're less concerned with the quantity of guns in particular, and we're more interested in exploring the different ways that we can have combat complement each other."

Cox didn't go into too much detail on the different kinds of weapons on offer, but did point out one of their favorite spells, explaining how one combination allows players to summon multiple meteors down on their foes; "once I get to the multiple meteors [...] you feel like you have your own meteor shower."

We don't know exactly how much choice players will have in the fantasy Borderlands spin-off, but Borderlands 3 boasted the grand total of one billion guns. With Tiny Tina's Wonderlands providing spells, skills, and traditional medieval melee weapons, that number could get even bigger.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is set to bring some D&D-inspired mayhem to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on March 25, 2022.