Thor artist Nic Klein passes the hammer to a new artist this summer

Donny Cates is welcoming a new artist into his Thor title this summer: Alessandro Vitti.

(Image credit: Nic Klein (Marvel Comics))

As announced in Marvel Comics' June 2021 solicitations, Vitti will be taking over from regular series artist Nick Klein. It's unclear when Vitti will start - although he's announced in the solicitations for June's Thor #15, Klein is solicited as drawing the entire issue (and the cover).

"The wounds of Donald Blake have not yet healed, and new Hel is afoot!" reads Marvel's description for Thor #15. "With all inhabitants back in Asgard, and Odin’s presence returned after being away so long, an air of tension now sits upon the throne! Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Join the new Thor artist, Alessandro Vitti for the start of a new arc!"

Thor #15 is the first new issue after a two-month hiatus for the title which begins after April 14's Thor #14. Marvel has said the hiatus is due to Thor's disappearance in the advent of the 'Heroes Reborn' event, although it's unclear if that disappearance - and eventual reappearance - will be addressed in Cates' Thor run.

(Image credit: Alessando Vitti)

Vitti joins the Thor title after finishing up drawing the current Taskmaster limited series. Although he and Cates have never worked together, they almost did; Vitti was the original artist on the Keanu Reeves-co-written BRZRKR series at Boom!, before he was switched out with Ron Garney. And while Cates has never been announced as being involved with that project, he has revealed he was part of early pitch meetings with Reeves and Boom! - and even came up with an idea that was incorporated into the first issue.

BRZRKR. Berserker. Thor. Sounds about right.

