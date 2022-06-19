This Super Mario Odyssey mod adds multiplayer and moon sharing for up to ten players

Ever fancied playing Super Mario Odyssey with nine of your pals? Well, you're in luck - a new, and very unofficial, fan-made mod now lets you do exactly that.

While you'll need a modded Nintendo Switch to pull it off - not to mention a ROM of Super Mario Odyssey - the unofficial expansion permits up to ten players to play together, sharing and syncing progress, including Moon collection. You can even hang out wearing your favorite gear, too, as all outfits are compatible, too.

Creator CraftyBoss is keen for players to know that the mod is still in early development, so "bugs and unrefined aspects" will likely occur as it works "hard to improve it and make the mod as polished as possible".

"Have fun exploring kingdoms with friends, playing game modes, or beating the game as fast as possible!" the modder says (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)). "This mod is still early in development, so expect bugs and un-refined aspects as we work hard to improve it and make the mod as polished as possible."

The full feature list includes Kingdoms exploration for up to ten people, almost every capture in the game is synced between players, there's full 2D and costume models syncing, moon Collection is shared between all players, as well as a custom configuration menu. Support for custom Gamemodes is apparently on the way, too.

"The gripes are so small that it’s easy to say Odyssey is the most glorious of Mario’s adventures to date. And not to mention adorable," we said back in 2017 when the game was released, giving it 5 out of 5 stars in the GamesRadar+ Super Mario Odyssey review (opens in new tab).

"Have you seen all of his outfits? Nintendo’s ability to jam secrets and side-quests into every pixel continues to astonish and means I’ll be playing Super Mario Odyssey for many Moons to come."

Earlier today we announced that Nintendo has teamed up with Lego to release a new series of Super Mario-inspired character packs (opens in new tab).

Announced during this weekend's Lego Con, the Series 5 Character Packs include a Red Yoshi, Purple Toad, Blue Shy Guy, Waddlewing, and more, and are slated to go on sale from August 2022 for around $6/£5.