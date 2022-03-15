The Young Avengers reunite in Marvel's 2022 LGBTQI+ celebration Marvel's Voices - Pride

Hours after DC announced its plan to celebrate Pride Month, Marvel Comics announced its own plans to celebrate the LGBTQI+ community.

The Marvel's Voices: Pride anthology will return in June for a second annual edition showcasing Marvel LGBTQI+ characters and creators.

Marvel's Voices: Pride 2022 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

According to the publisher, Marvel's Voices: Pride will give creators and readers an opportunity to "explore and celebrate the wide range of identities and experiences of the LGBTQI+ community with uplifting and exciting adventures all set in the main Marvel Universe!"

Like last year's edition, the 2022 volume will introduce brand-new characters. 2021's Marvel's Voices: Pride introduced the mutant Somnus, who stars in the ongoing X-Men series Marauders.

This year author Charlie Jane Anders will introduce a new hero to the Marvel Universe, who like Somnus will be seen again. Marvel is promising for information about that character in the future.

Other stories include a story about Moondragon's complex history for a "heart-bending story across space and time" by writer Christopher Cantwell.

Writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel Comics debut with a Hercules story by artist Brittney Williams.

Writer Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story illustrated by artist Stephen Byrne "guaranteed to please fans new and old!"

Marvel's Voices: Pride 2022 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Byrne will also illustrate the Marvel's Voices: Pride cover featuring the team.

Rick and Morty writer Grace Freud tells a story about "the power of responsibility" starring the character the publisher calls the "Marvel Universe's favorite gay ginger," D-Man.

That story is illustrated by Scott B. Henderson in his first work for Marvel.

Writer Danny Lore revisits the legacy of "two characters long left in the closet in a tale of love and redemption," and television writer and podcaster Ira Madison III explores "the legacy of Pride" in his Marvel debut.

In addition, the Marvel's Voices Pride trade paperback goes on sale in May collecting last year's anthology as well as "powerful moments from throughout Marvel Comics history" such as Northstar's wedding and the debut of Aaron Fischer in the United States of Captain America series.

Plus Marvel revealed its 2022 Pride Month variant cover program, which includes a total of eight covers by artists Luciano Vecchio and Betsy Cola.

Here's the line-up of covers followed by a gallery:

On sale June 1

Aaron Fischer: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1 by Luciano Vecchio

Daken: X-Men #12 by Vecchio

On sale June 8

Valkyrie: Thor #26 by Betsy Cola

On sale June 15

Somnus: Avengers Forever #7 by Vecchio

On sale June 22

Iceman: Marauders #4 by Vecchio

On sale June 29

Destiny: Immortal X-Men #4 by Cola

Karma: New Mutants #27 by Cola

America Chavez: Thunderbolts #2 by Cola

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 goes on sale June 15.

