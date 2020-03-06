Natalie Dormer rumoured to appear in The Witcher season 2

The Witcher season 2 might not be able to shake off those Game of Thrones comparisons if the latest casting rumour rings true.

Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell on the HBO fantasy show, has been linked to the Netflix series after being spotted near where the series is currently filming – and she could be joining another former Game of Thrones castmate on The Continent.

Redanian Intelligence, which has an exceptional track record on all things Witcher in the past, has connected some conveniently-placed dots after Dormer was seen riding a horse in Surrey, England, where The Witcher season 2 is currently being filmed. Riding alongside her was one of the show's crew members, who reportedly works with Henry Cavill (AKA Geralt of Riveria).

This is backed up by someone on the show’s casting team posting on their Instagram story, “Every day is basically a Saturday on The Witcher” while explicitly mentioning Dormer and another crew member.

Of course, this could all be a case of jumping to conclusions. Dormer could be anywhere in Surrey and hasn’t been spotted on set. There’s been nothing to suggest Dormer has or will be cast. The rumour is just that: a rumour, albeit with some breadcrumbs to follow and a few too many teasing coincidences.

In light of all the new Witcher Netflix series characters appearing in 2021, including Kim Bodnia as Vesemir filling out an already-packed looking season, the show would also run the risk of being bloated by new faces.

But at least one actor has definitely made the leap from Westeros. Kristofer Hivju will play Nivellen, a man cursed to live as a monster. If Dormer does follow suit, we could have a mini Thrones reunion on our hands.

