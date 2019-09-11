The new Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening trailer is so cute it hurts

An overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening debuted today, bringing with it a horde of cuteness. Link's Awakening is an upcoming Switch title that is a remake of a 1993 Game Boy title of the same name. Gamescom gave us 30 minutes of gameplay footage , but this trailer overview is a reminder that an attack of adorable is around the corner - Link's Awakening drops September 20.

The original Link's Awakening was a bit of a departure from traditional Zelda games, as it included cameos from Mario icons and included an Anti-Kirby character. The remake arms Link with a sword and shield, but there's tons of puzzle solving to be done in the dungeons, so you'll need brains and brawn to beat this game.

The overview trailer invites you to enjoy a classic adventure on a mysterious island known as Koholint Island, which is full of sandy beaches, swamps, mysterious forests, deserts, and inhabited villages. We get a look at the townsfolk and creatures - I noticed an alligator with a penchant for painting, an erratic witch, and the most adorable walrus. Seriously, there is just so much cuteness in this game. You can't possibly be in a bad mood after seeing this trailer, you just can't.

The overview also shows us how to properly equip Link for an adventure, as his sword and shield alone won't cut it in this game. Plus, in Link's Awakening you can go fishing, go rafting on rapids, or play some fun carnival-esque games.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 20.