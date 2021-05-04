The most popular comics checked out from libraries worldwide - for kids AND adults

How people get their comic books and graphic novels has changed somewhat with the COVID-19 pandemic, but one way that'll never change is getting comics from libraries.
While libraries have been visited less in the past year due to the pandemic, it has also illuminated how readers can use their library digitally with services like OverDrive and its Libby app - a digital reading service that partners with local libraries for books, magazines, and yes, comic books and graphic novels.
In the past 12 months, comics books and graphic novels were checked out over 15 million times from public libraries.
What are the most popular comics, manga, and graphic novels at libraries? A new study by OverDrive, using its connecting with libraries in the US and beyond, has an answer - 10 in fact, five for juvenile books and five for young adult/adult books.
Top 5 Juvenile Comics checked out from public libraries worldwide:
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney
- Big Nate series by Lincoln Peirce
- Smile series by Raina Telgemeier
- Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey
- Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier
Top 5 Young Adult/Adult Comics checked out from public libraries worldwide:
- Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds and Danica Novgorodoff
- The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo and Yuko Uramoto
- The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy
- Umbrella Academy, Volume 1 by Gerard Way
Look for more resources on the crossroads of libraries and comic books? Check out the American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table.
Libby is one of several ways to read comics digitally. Check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.