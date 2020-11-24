The Last of Us 2 wins PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

The Last of Us 2 has scooped another Golden Joystick, winning PlayStation Game of the Year.

Naughty Dog’s sequel has won multiple awards already during the viewer voted showcase, include Best Storytelling and Best Visual Design, and it’s clear that PlayStation fans are hugely fond of the follow-up, voting for it to claim another Golden Joystick.

It beat out the likes of Ghost of Tsushima, Dreams, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a sign of how competitive the category was this year. You can view the full list of nominees below.

The Last of Us Part II (winner)

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys

Despite the strong competition, The Last of Us 2’s return to the evocative world which Naughty Dog created in their 2013 original has dominated the year in PlayStation gaming, thanks to its engrossing story, compelling performances, and unflinching combat. The Golden Joystick Awards’ hosts, Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, also star in the game, playing Abby and a Rattler respectively.

In his The Last of Us 2 review, features writer Alex Avard writes: “The Last of Us Part 2 not only justifies its existence as a sequel most didn't think was necessary, supplementing and elevating the timeless qualities of its predecessor, but stands confidently apart as an entirely different beast, one bearing its own fangs that bite with just as much force.”

While there’s not too long left in the show, make sure you catch the final few awards by heading to our how to watch Golden Joystick Awards 2020 page.