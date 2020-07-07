The Last of Us 2 guitar covers get taken to the next level by Blink 182's Mark Hoppus

The Last of Us 2 has a brilliant feature that lets you strum and pluck chords on Ellie's guitar and Blink 182's Mark Hoppus took advantage of that feature to perform a cover of a classic Blink song.

While streaming live on Twitch and playing through The Last of Us 2, Hoppus used the in-game guitar to play "Dammit", a classic song in Blink 182's discography. "Dammit" is the second single from the 1997 album Dude Ranch, so it's understandable that Hoppus briefly forgets the lyrics (it's been over twenty years, give the dude a break). "Dammit" is a four-chord song, so it's perfect to play on the in-game guitar - and coincidentally was also perfectly easy for me to learn during my brief 2005 music career.

If this has inspired you, there's an exact replica of Ellie's electric-acoustic guitar from The Last of Us 2 on sale for a whopping $2,300 in the PlayStation store . If that's way out of your budget, stick to the in-game guitar, which is clearly a fine replacement for having one IRL. You won't even need to tune the thing.

The in-game guitar in The Last of Us 2 offers a brief respite from the violence that you'll encounter in the game's post-apocalyptic version of Seattle. It's a lovely feature and one that I'm sure will keep us captivated for quite some time, especially if you fancy strumming rather than throat snapping. I wonder if you can learn any Fall Out Boy songs...that'll really get the ball rolling on an album of pop-punk songs played on the The Last of Us 2 guitar.