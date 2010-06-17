The Collector review

Not an adap of the John Fowles novel, The Collector instead is a ludicrous, gratuitous torture porn with an idiotic ending. But within those boundaries it’s absolutely at the top of its game.



Saw alumnus Marcus Dunstan brings tension, ingenuity and, surprisingly, heart, to his genre-switching, arm-chewing directing debut, where Michael Reilly Burke’s charismatic burglar stumbles upon a tricked-out house whose inhabitants are being abused by a nutter.



The format isn’t new but the genius is in the fiendish execution – an excruciating extended room to room chase dodging all manner of nasties.



It’s everything that Saw was and isn’t any more.

