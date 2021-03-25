Team 17 has showcased a whole range of games during today’s Future Games Show Spring Showcase.



In a montage during the event, we got a look at franchises new and old. Overwatch! All You Can Eat made an appearance, after recently launching on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, showcasing the full variety of what you get in the bumper edition of the couch co-op favorite. Worms Rumble also appeared during the show, with the nostalgic gem coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One later this year - with the PS4, PS5, and PC version launching last December.

On top of that, we got a look at seven new titles from the indie publisher. Chief among them was Ready or Not , a realistic PC tactical shooter game that comes from new developer Void Interactive. The game, which is coming to Steam Early Access soon, will see players take control of a team of operatives who must breach areas to save civilians, with players needing to carefully consider the tactics and gear they use.

Other Steam Early Access games in the pipeline include Honey, I Joined A Cult , where players have to manage the day-to-day workings of a cult, and Hokko Life , which will launch later this year and should delight Animal Crossing fans with its focus on starting a new life in an idyllic village.

We also got to see the hilarious Epic Chef , an “anti-life-sim” that is heading to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, where players will take part in literal food fights while leading around main character Zest across the island of Ambrosia. If that didn’t whet your appetite, then King of Seas surely might, where you explore a procedurally generated world as an aspiring Pirate King, looking for treasures, fights, and hijinks on the high seas. With a PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch launch this May, as well as a demo on PC and Nintendo Switch in April, you won’t be landlocked for too long.

Rounding out the showcase, we got looks at the dark fantasy RPG Thymesia and Narita Boy. Thymesia will see your character siphon disease from enemies and use them in their quest to uncover the mysteries that are hidden within their head. PC players will be able to reveal the secrets within Thymesia when it launches later this year, while Narita Boy , a story-driven, retro Metroidvania that has a sleek ‘80s aesthetic, is set to launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 30.

