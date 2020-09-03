Super Mario 3D All Stars rolls three of the best Mario games into one package

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has been revealed at today's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct, confirming the remastered packaged is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month.

The bundle includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, promising higher resolutions, joy-con compatibility, in-game soundtracks, and more.

The game will launch on September 18, in just over two weeks' time. You can check out the trailer below:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is just one of several new Mario related announcements to be made by Nintendo for the icon's 35th birthday today, alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, MarioKart Live, and much more.

Rumours suggested that Nintendo had previously planned to make these reveals at E3 2020, but after coronavirus waylaid the convention entirely, the company reportedly held back until today.

The good news is that we don't need to wait long before we get to play these games for ourselves, especially in the case of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which we'll be enjoying by the end of this month.

The game is available for pre-order now, but it sounds like both digital and physical versions of the bundle will be limited, with Nintendo closing sales in March 2021, so don't wait if you're looking to pick up your copy.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 on the way, or watch the video below for the latest episode of Dialogue Options.