Best Star Wars action figures - the top picks from a galaxy far, far away

Considering how the original trilogy kick-started merchandise as we know it today, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise to see so many different Star Wars action figures now weighing down shelves. The tricky bit is working out which ones are worth your hard-earned credits.

Regardless of whether you want a collectible for your shelf, something for the toybox, or good old-fashioned Star Wars gifts, it's somewhat overwhelming to navigate. That's why we're swooping in like the bantha-riding cavalry to let you know which series is what, and which Star Wars action figures you should buy.

Our price-matching software is also constantly scouting out the best deals, so you might be able to get a discount on Star Wars action figures as well.

Star Wars action figures - best for collectors

If you're trying to find Star Wars action figures that'll look awesome on your shelf, it doesn't get better than the Black Series. These are incredibly detailed with multiple accessories and articulation, but they aren't going to break the bank either.

1. Darth Vader £29.95 at Amazon The Dark Lord of the Sith practically wrote the book on good movie villains, so this picture-perfect recreation of Darth Vader is a must-have. Modelled after his appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, the figure is suitably imposing despite only being six inches tall. Thanks to a real cloth tunic and cape to go with intricately detailed belt panels, the model also feels a lot more expensive than it really is. The Black Series is known for its detailed sculpts, but this? It takes things even further. 2. The Mandalorian Check Amazon It'd be an understatement to say that The Mandalorian has taken the world by storm, so it's only fair that his Star Wars action figure is equally impressive. Capturing the bounty hunter's look and bearing effortlessly, it features multiple accessories to go with numerous points of articulation (that means you can pose him in suitably heroic fashion as you see fit). The paintwork is great across the board as well, and although it would have been nice to see a cloth cape included, that's a nitpick on what is otherwise a fantastic model. 3. Imperial Stormtrooper £28.99 at Amazon Few costumes say 'Star Wars' like the Imperial Stormtrooper, and that's why this Black Series model gets our vote as one of the best Star Wars action figures. Although it's based on their design in The Mandalorian, it's still the same classic aesthetic so will fit in nicely with original trilogy toys. The inclusion of a blaster rifle allows for you to set your trooper up in patrol mode on the shelf as well, and we can highly recommend it.

Star Wars action figures - best for kids

For younglings that love a galaxy far, far away, it's hard to beat the Galaxy of Adventure figures. Besides being very affordable, they have a fun, charming design that makes them incredibly kid-friendly without skimping on quality.

1. Darth Vader Check Amazon Yes, we know it's Darth Vader again. But this figure really makes a statement, and it's surprisingly detailed despite being so cheap. A more stylized design gives it an overdose of personality as well. Plus, it's sturdy enough to survive many rough-and-tumble play sessions. This is exactly the kind of Star Wars action figure we dreamed of owning as kids. 2. Rey £17.03 at Amazon £29.92 at Amazon It can be difficult to recreate an actor in miniature, and many cross over into the uncanny valley with a visage that'll haunt our nightmares. Not so for Rey. While this is a more stylized rendition of the Last Jedi, it still manages to capture the look and wry attitude of Daisy Ridley with ease. Throw in the Skywalker saber and her blaster for the ultimate Rey action figure. 3. R2-D2, BB-8, and D-O £164.99 at Amazon £195 at Amazon Star Wars droids are some of the most memorable characters in the saga, especially for children, so getting three of the most beloved in Galaxy of Adventure-form makes this set a must-buy. You can even shoot out cables from BB-8's sides just like in the movies, so when combined with the fact that three figures are included in the box, it's surprisingly good value.

Star Wars action figures - best retro

Looking for something nostalgic? It doesn't get much better than The Vintage Collection. Modelled after the Star Wars action figures of the 1970s and '80s, they're made in the same style but with today's design advancements.

1. Boba Fett £24.99 at Amazon It goes without saying that Boba Fett is awesome, and this Star Wars action figure represents him at his most mysterious - back in the original trilogy. As with all Vintage Collection models, you may be taken aback by how detailed this one is; it's got a fantastic paint job and awesome detailing that make us sure our younger selves would implode with glee upon seeing it. 2. Darth Maul (Mandalore) £22.99 at Amazon This Sith apprentice was one of the few things fans could unanimously agree was awesome about Phantom Menace, and Maul only got better with time. This Star Wars action figure represents him from The Clone Wars' final episodes, and it's a real masterclass of how to make this scale. Flexible and eminently posable with single or dual-bladed lightsabers, it captures his fighting style from that arc perfectly. 3. Han Solo (Endor) £15.99 at Zavvi UK £18.99 at Amazon You know a character's cool when they get a big swishy coat to run around in and no one's cooler than Han Solo. This version of the smuggler is from Return of the Jedi where he took part in the Battle of Endor, and it has a brilliantly oversized, somewhat awkward cloth coat that is very in keeping with the older figures. It's nostalgia in a box. And yes, you can take the coat off for a more classic Han Solo look if you'd prefer.

Star Wars action figures - FAQ

Are Star Wars action figures valuable? The value of your Star Wars action figure will vary greatly depending on how old and/or rare it is. Generally speaking, older toys or ones that have been discontinued see the highest prices. As an example, a rocket-firing Boba Fett from the 1970s is worth tens of thousands of dollars, if not more. Don't get ahead of yourself though. Because the chances of most people owning one of those '70s Star Wars action figures (in good condition, no less) is slim, it's probably wise to lower your expectations a bit.

Unless they're particularly rare or popular, it takes a while for decommissioned figures to increase in value

To be precise, you can get $40+ on recent but popular toys that have gone out of production. We've actually seen the likes of a now-defunct Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker hit $100 on eBay.

What is the most valuable Star Wars action figure? If you have a 1970s Boba Fett Star Wars action figure with a fireable rocket, you're sitting on a hoard of credits - one of these beauties earned a record-breaking price of over $185,000 a few years ago. As an incredibly rare toy, it's highly sought after by collectors. Other figures can hit tens of thousands of dollars at auction, but none compare to that old-school bounty hunter.

Is it worth collecting Star Wars action figures? Whether you should collect Star Wars action figures or not comes down to your reason for doing so. If you're hoping to build a miniature army of toys that can be sold at a profit down the line, you may be waiting a long time. Unless they're particularly rare, popular, or hard to find, it takes a while for decommissioned figures to increase in value. If you just want cool collectibles to sit on your shelf, on the other hand, it's absolutely worthwhile. The Hasbro range of Star Wars action figures (including The Black Series and The Vintage Collection) are genuinely excellent in terms of quality and price, allowing you to build a vast array of them without breaking the bank.

