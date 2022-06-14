Stalker 2 devs share new trailer and update from frontlines of Ukraine: "After our victory, I'll return to the game"

Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World released a new developer diary and early gameplay trailer during today's extended Xbox showcase, with several featured developers promising to return to the game's development after the end of Russia's ongoing invasion of the studio's home country of Ukraine.

New footage shows that multiple buildings within a mile of the studio's office have been decimated by Russian air raids. GSC employees describe working in corridors and bathrooms for months, dividing their time between game development, volunteer work, and regular moves to bomb shelters.

The studio stressed that these accounts are "just a small fraction of our story" as "many of our colleagues are currently unable to publicly share their experiences due to safety concerns."

That said, several employees do speak out in the video diary. "It's not easy to write violent quests when there's a war outside your window," says narrative designer Dariia Tsepkova.

"I never imagined a war in Europe in the 21st century," says lead AI developer Dmytro Iassenev.

"I am defending my country from the Russian aggressors," says community manager Oleksii Ivanov.

"After our victory, I'll return to the game," says narrative designer Maksym Hnatkov.

"We'll see you at release," Iassenev adds.

The diary closes with a link to United24 (opens in new tab), a humanitarian initiative supporting the country's defense against Russia.

The new Stalker 2 trailer, meanwhile, focuses on the beginning of the game and the chaotic conditions inside the mysterious Zone, with the earth itself splintering in a supernatural storm.

Work on Stalker 2 had reportedly resumed as recently as three weeks ago , but as today's trailer reiterates, the shooter is now coming in 2023 due to delays caused by the ongoing conflict. In March, GSC announced that the game would no longer be sold in Russia , and more recently, the devs on Euro Truck Simulator 2 pulled the Heart of Russia DLC as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Check out the Games from Ukraine portion of the recent Future Games Show to learn more about the games made by other Ukrainian developers working under the shadow of war.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, a group working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed of what's happening on the ground.