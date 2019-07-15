Sony's DualShock 4 down to just £30 for Prime Day

If you're after another controller for your PS4 then this price reduction is for you: right now Amazon is selling the official Sony PS4 DualShock 4 (Black) for just £30 - a saving of £15 from its usual RRP. But that's not all! You can also save about a tenner on the Red, Blue and Green Cammo variants all of which have come down to £35 as part of the event. However, the deal runs for today only. As they are perennial value-holders, any price reduction in the official pads is welcome. The price of the black pad, beats the recent Days of Play event from Sony themselves, and the colourful one is also matches the recent Days of Play event that Sony ran through retailers too, so if you missed that, then this offer - as part of the wider Amazon Prime Day game deals is your chance to pounce.

If you needed any more convincing, the DualShock 4 is sturdy, reliable, has a decent battery life, and is exceptionally ergonomic. And no matter what you may use it for - bringing in extra players or just ensuring you have a pad charged, it will quickly pay for itself. The DualShock 4 is easily one of the best extra PS4 accessories and this is by far one your best opportunities to get a PS4 controller cheap, so if you can, act now as they are sure to fly off the shelves, such is their constant popularity.

Sony DualShock 4 controller (Black) | now just £30 at Amazon (save £15)

A really great price to pay for an extra DualShock 4, and if you've got even a small need or desire for one, it will soon pay for itself through multiplayer use or by having a constantly charged backup.View Deal

If you're on the lookout for other console peripherals, remember there's our guides on how to get an Xbox One controller cheap and Nintendo Switch controllers cheap.

