Sonic: Origins brings Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles to current gen consoles

Sonic: Origins is a collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games that will launch next year.

Announced during today’s Sonic Central stream , Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD are all returning in one nostalgic collection. The games will be remastered to today’s standards and include some fresh content, with Sega promising it will be releasing more information on this collection later this year.

This group of games were originally released on classic consoles such as the Sega Mega Drive and Sega Genesis back in the early 1990s, with the exception of Sonic the Hedgehog CD which was played using Sega’s 1993 console accessory the Sega CD, before later making its way onto PC in 1995.

This is just one of several announcements made during today’s stream along with the reveals of Sonic Colors: Ultimate - a remaster of the 2010 platformer Sonic Colors, as well as a small glimpse at an upcoming mysterious Sonic Team game which is being developed by the team behind Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces and is due for release in 2022.

Not only this but we also got a glimpse of some of Sonic’s upcoming TV endeavors including the upcoming animated series Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps which is set to feature iconic Sonic voice actor Roger Craig Smith, who recently returned to the role after voicing the speedy blue boy for 10 years.