Skybound promises 'our absolute intention to complete Telltale's The Walking Dead with the people who have brought it this far'

Earlier this month Skybound Games announced it is taking on the task of completing and publishing The Walking Dead: The Final Season after Telltale's closure . In a recent Reddit AMA we got a few more details on how that will work, and how Skybound plans to let the original development team finish the project.

"It’s our absolute intention to complete this story with the people who have brought it this far. We’re only going to look outside of that group in situations where we have no other choice, which hopefully will be not be too often," Skybound CEO Ian Howe said.

"Quite simply, some of the team have already been offered new opportunities (which is a really good thing) so we’re still figuring out who is available and who isn’t," he explained.

"The other thing to consider is even if some of the team are still looking for a job, that doesn’t automatically mean that they want to come back. These guys have put a huge amount of emotion into this series and they’ve been through a tough couple of weeks. It would be completely understandable if that meant some of the team have reservations about coming back to finish the game."

Howe reassured fans they are not taking the responsibility of finishing Clementine's story lightly. "We have no intention of making any changes to how the game and story gets finished, the same people who started it will finish it, and we’re simply here to help them do that," he added. "I don’t personally know how the story ends and I’d never dream of interfering with that process."

Skybound Games announced it will become the undead series' new home back at New York Comic-Con. "We’ve successfully negotiated with Telltale Games for our company Skybound to come in and see Season 4 of the Telltale game to completion," said Skybound founder Robert Kirkman. "We can’t lose Andrew Lincoln and Clementine in the same year."

The studio is part of Skybound Entertainment, founded by The Walking Dead creator Kirkman and producer David Alpert. As well as being home to the zombie comic and TV show, it has its own games publishing division and is also working on adapting other comics for movies and TV, and creating VR experiences.