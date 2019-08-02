Save £400 on this Asus gaming laptop right now

If you're after a gaming laptop and don't want to fork out a bank-breaking sum, this capable offering from ASUS could well be a good purchase for you. Over at Amazon, the ASUS TUF FX505GM-AL279T gaming laptop is just £900 right now.

For that money it's got some pretty respectable and more-than-capable components inside. For starters, it boasts an i7-8750H processor - which you'd find in gaming laptops that cost way more than this one (such is its ability to handle everything). Elsewhere, it has 8GB of RAM to keep everything running fast and smooth, an SSD and a HDD arrangement, which, again, will keep operating system and processes running nicely while offering ample on-board storage.

The other headline component is the GTX 1060 graphics card. This is not going to rip up any record books, but it is a perfectly respectable and capable card for a laptop of this composition and will still run all of the latest games well-enough to be enjoyed enormously. When combined with a 15.6-inch screen and an ultrafast 120Hz IPS-level panel for smoother gameplay, that's not bad at all.

Although the FX505GM-AL279T was a fraction cheaper on Prime Day, you still had to have a Prime membership to even be eligible for the deal. As a result, this is a good offer you won't want to miss. Considering you always have to pay extra for the privilege of portability, this is a fine deal. Particularly for its entry-level place in the market.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.