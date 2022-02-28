SAG Awards 2022 winners give us our best sign yet of Oscar results

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 winners have been announced, giving us the best indication yet of who might take home the statuettes at this year's Oscars.

West Side Story 's Ariana DeBose made history by becoming the first openly queer woman to win a SAG Award, as well as the first Afro-Latina to win an individual award – she won in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category. She plays Anita in the movie, the sister-in-law of protagonist Maria (Rachel Zegler).

Meanwhile, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win a SAG Award for his role in CODA, taking home the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. He plays Ruby's (Emilia Jones) father Frank.

Over on the small screen, Squid Game won big in the TV categories. The Korean Netflix show picked up the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, as well as acting nods for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon. Ted Lasso was the only other series to pick up awards in more than one category.

Read on to see the SAG Awards 2022 winners list in full below.

SAG Awards 2022 winners

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith (King Richard)

(King Richard) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

(The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

(CODA) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

(West Side Story) Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: CODA

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: No Time to Die

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

(Ted Lasso) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

(Hacks) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

(Squid Game) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

(Squid Game) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

(Mare Of Easttown) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

(Dopesick) Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Squid Game