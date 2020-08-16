Resident Evil 7 is the best selling instalment of the horror series to date

Resident Evil 7 has become the biggest-selling instalment of the survival horror franchise. Ever.

In a recent financial report spotted by our pals at PC Gamer , Capcom has confirmed Resident Evil 7 has sold 7.9 million copies, which means its sold more units than any other Resident Evil game.

While admittedly it's been out longer than either the Resident Evil 2 or 3 remakes – and Capcom disaggregates the sales of its remakes from the original games – in the three and half years since we were first introduced to the Bakers' terrifying home cooking, Resident Evil 7 has risen the charts to become the second most successful Capcom game of all time, second only to the astonishing 16.1 million units shifted by monster hit Monster Hunter: World.

Third, fourth, and fifth places in Capcom's bestsellers list are Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, and the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake respectively (if you're curious, the original game pops up at #8 on the chart).

Resident Evil Village - which apparently is and also isn't Resident Evil 8 - allegedly has a lengthier campaign than Resident Evil 7 and both of the remakes.

As Jordan reported earlier this week, this is according to noted industry insider AestheticGamer, who's established a fairly consistent track record. In a Twitter exchange with a follower disappointed by Resident Evil 3 Remake's length, AestheticGamer said Resident Evil Village will be a much longer game.

"I'm only talking about RE8 right now but people know RE4 is also coming up at this point. RE8 will be the longest RE Engine game to date, & without saying too much the other stuff coming up should follow a similar trend," they wrote.