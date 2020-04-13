Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (April 13 - 19)

1. Fallout 76: Wastelanders is being hailed as Bethesda's Taken King-style comeback, but is it enough to win back lapsed fans?

Comebacks are all the rage these days. After Bungie showed everyone how it was done with Destiny : The Taken King, the likes of No Man's Sky and The Division quickly followed suit, with even Anthem on track for a bold reinvention of itself following last year's botched launch. Up next, however, is Fallout 76 , whose free Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion is set to overhaul the online RPG's very DNA, introducing a revamped campaign, new role-playing systems, and actual NPCs. Whether it's any good remains up in the air for now, but here's hoping this is the start of a much-needed renaissance for Bethesda Softworks, which continues to keep schtum about any Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 news for now.

What: Fallout 76: Wastelanders

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One

When: April 14

2. Mrs. America brings together an amazing cast for its historical miniseries

Even taking into account 2020’s depleted roster of TV shows, you’re unlikely to find a cast better than the one found in Hulu’s Mrs. America. Cate Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly, a real-life figure who fought against equal rights for women in 1970s America. She’s flanked by the likes of Rose Byrne, Margot Martindale, Sarah Paulson, and John Slattery in a who’s who of some of the 21st Century’s best character actors.

The miniseries also carries with it some unlikely tension – which you can see from the trailer above – that crackles underneath the fight for equality and the backlash that follows. It’s not a stretch to suggest it has all the makings of a female-led Mad Men with the devilishly wicked (and always sneering) Blanchett at its center.

While there’s not much in the way of new series to look forward to, it’s the perfect opportunity to pay close attention to what could be a breakout hit in what otherwise would have been an impossibly-crowded schedule.

What: Mrs America

Where: Hulu

When: April 15

3. What We Do in the Shadows cracks open its coffin again

The first season of What We Do in the Shadows proved that the spoof documentary series could make you laugh just as much as a TV show, and from the looks of the sneak peeks FX has given us so far, the second series plans to continue the tradition. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) are all back, along with Nandor’s human servant Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). This time the gang of hapless vampires will have to face - among other things - the horrors of a Super Bowl party.

What: What We Do in the Shadows

Where: FX

When: April 15

4. There's never been a better time to Save Your Nuts

It's a weird time in the modern world, but at least you can start hoarding nuts. Save Your Nuts, the couchplay and online party game from Montreal developer Triple Scale Games, is leaving Steam Early Access and hitting Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on April 16.

Pick your favorite local critter (dog, squirrel, raccoon, beaver, wolves - the world is your oyster), and try your hardest to secure the most acorns. Each character has different abilities and strengths, so choose wisely. With three different game modes (Capture the Nut, Battle, and Thieves) and the ability to play online multiplayer or couch party up to 8 players (for those quarantined with others), there' s never been a better time to save your nuts.

Honestly, good, clean, stupid fun is exactly what we need right now and Save Your Nuts promises to deliver just that.

What: Save Your Nuts

Where: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

When: April 16

5. Game of Thrones turns nine – so let’s remember those early glory days

Ah, Game of Thrones. Whisper the show’s name – as to discuss D&D’s adaptation of George Martin’s fantasy books out loud will lead to a legion of former shouting: “THAT SHOW SUCKS”. But, does Games of Thrones actually suck? Not by a long shot. Yes, the eighth and final season was a very, very mixed bag. I would argue season seven was the same. But the vitriol the HBO show now conjured from people is completely excessive. And with Game of Thrones turning nine, there’s never been a better time to reflect on how great the early seasons were.

Look, for instance, to the ninth episode. Ned Stark, played by the great Sean Bean, has *spoilers* his head lopped off for treason. The honorable knight was just trying to do what was right for the kingdom of Westeros. More importantly, we were led to believe Ned would be the hero of this tale. And, according to TV rules, a hero can’t die one season into an eight-season show. The balls on the producers to go through with Martin’s evil fate for Ned Stark. Even some book readers were surprised. And don’t get me started on the Red Wedding. Game of Thrones changed television forever, and one (or two) minor seasons can’t deny the show of that.

What: Game of Thrones turns nine

Where: HBO GO

When: April 17

