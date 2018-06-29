Razer wants to up your game with its new The Huntsman Elite keyboard

You might think your current keyboard setup is great, but if the latest product launch from Razer is anything to go by, you're wrong. Its new Huntsman keyboard is the first with its new opto-mechanical switch, which promises faster performance whether you're playing Overwatch, Fortnite, or indulging in a little light House Flipper between matches.

Razer is known for its pretty Chroma colored lights, but this new keyboard uses light in a different way. "Unlike traditional mechanical switches that have a lot of moving parts and actuate via metallic contact, the Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch enables actuation via light," says Razer. "Imagine this: you press a key and a light beam instantly passes through the switch stem—which is when actuation happens—and sends a corresponding signal to your computer to perform the intended action."

The keyboard comes in two flavors, and the Huntsman Elite also has a "multi-function digital dial with three tactile media keys" that you can program to your specifications. Me, I'll be using it to make sure I have full control over my Taylor Swift video collection.

We've tried out the Elite version of the keyboard, and it feels as nice as typing and gaming with light as you would expect, and similar to the company's Razer Ornata Chroma mechanical membrane keyboard.

“We have amassed years of experience developing and manufacturing our very own Razer mechanical switches designed specifically for gamers,” says Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan. “This focused expertise has now expanded upon our brand’s legacy with the new Razer opto-mechanical switch that delivers an all-new level of performance that is optimized for top-tier esports competition.”

Both versions of the keyboard are on sale now , with the Razer Huntsman Elite costing $199 and Huntsman costing $149.99.