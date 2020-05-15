Razer laptops: get one of the best in the gaming laptop business in 2020

Ironically, seeing as they're made by a company best recognized for its three-headed green snake logo, Razer laptops radiate elegance. Though I'm sure no one at its San Francisco headquarters wants to hear this from us, Razer is practically the Apple of gaming. Think about it: it puts out notebooks that are thin, light, and stylish while prioritizing high build quality over low pricing. They've successfully worked their way on to the market to the extent that their Razer Blade model is safely on our best gaming laptops list.

As far as Windows laptops are concerned, we'd say the Razer Blade family offers the best touchpads in the biz, but they're more than just MacBooks you can play games on. In fact, the stack of clamshells from Razer is firm testaments to the importance of cosmetic personalization. Each is embellished with the company's signature Chroma brand of keyboard backlighting, which synchronizes with a wide range of supported accessories. Sure, you could build your own PC for a fraction of the cost, but you'd be giving up a mighty convenient (not to mention, classy) form factor that only Razer gaming laptops can provide.

As models are refreshed and updated with the latest tech and components every year, we'll keep on top of what's coming from Razer and list all the latest iterations and variants of the best Razer laptops right here.

Razer laptops aren't the only thing the gaming tech behemoth is known internationally for though, of course. Right now, to help you find the right item, or to build the perfect Razer set up, we have guides to the best Razer headsets available and the best Razer streaming gear going too.

The best Razer laptops

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Razer)

Razer Blade 15

The powerhouse 15-inch beast

CPU: Intel Core i7 8th gen – i7 10th gen | Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 – RTX 2080 Super | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD; 1 – 2TB HDD | Screen: 15.6” (1920x1080 – 4K multi-touch)

Multitude of build options

Gorgeous displays available

Latest generation of Intel CPUs

Quality design and build

Slightly shorter battery life than competitors

One of the key attractions of the Razer Blade 15 is the variety of hardware options Razer offers in this model. But regardless of where you settle on GPU and display, the Razer Blade 15 is a highly capable machine, particularly for such a slim and lightweight laptop, and has quality of life touches in abundance. Powerful, clear speakers, a wonderfully tactile keyboard with full RGB lighting, a responsive, high quality touchpad, and a big, bright screen push it up towards the top of its class.

The Razer Blade 15 also packs a ton of welcome port options, with four USB slots, a mini DisplayPort, and HDMI, and for such a slim package it feels sturdily constructed. It’s a versatile option for gamers looking for power and portability, and thoughtful design touches mean it justifies its premium price tag.

For final notes, bear in mind that the prices and deals and offers you see here are for the 2019 model. We expect to see the 2020 models appear soon and get fully unleashed unto the wild. Also, there is a Studio version of the 15 too, which is super premium and comes with a Quadro RTX 5000 graphics set up - one for the studio creatives among us.

I'm a big fan of the below Razer Blade Pro 17 too, but the 15 is probably a better option unless you're desperate for that bigger display, which if you are.....

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Razer)

A big-boy powerhouse offering a larger gorgeous display

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Screen: 17.3” (1920x1080 – 4K multi-touch)

Spectacular display

True mechanical keyboard

Same great design and build

Gets hot and loud at peak performance

The Pro is the choice for gamers-on-the-go who demand the best from their portable hardware and are looking for a desktop experience they can carry in their bag. The Pro packs the best keyboard available on the laptop market, a genuine mechanical board that’s comfortable and looks and feels great, with Razer’s proprietary ultra-low-profile mechanical switches. In a nod to desktop users, the trackpad is positioned to the right of the keyboard where a mouse might normally sit, and just like the pad on the other models it’s a very precise and comfortable pointer.

Of the configurations you can pick from, the high-end option also comes with one of the best displays currently available, a 17.3 multi-touch IGZO screen packing Nvidia’s prized G-Sync technology. It’s a beautiful, incredibly powerful piece of portable computing that could easily replace your desktop as your go-to PC for gaming and more mundane applications.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Razer)

Razer Blade Stealth 13

The entry-level Ultrabook still packs a punch

CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus – Nvidia GeForce 1650Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Screen: 13.3" (1920x1080 – 4K touch)

Incredibly light and portable

Boasts powerful 10th-gen Intel processor by default

Graphics will struggle with demanding games

Because it doubles down on Razer's biggest strength – industrial design – the 2019 Blade Stealth 13 refresh forgoes a lot of the usual spec bumps in favor of implementing a plethora of seemingly minuscule tweaks to its appearance. For example, the new 4.9mm 'Micro Edge' bezels are 60% narrower than that of its predecessor, thereby blessing the low-profile laptop with borders around the display that make it look as contemporary as it is. Zooming out, the chassis at large is constructed using a high-grade aluminum material carved out from a single block of metal, making it all the more durable as a result.

Although the base model is still limited to on-chip Intel graphics, two higher priced tiers now exist sporting discrete Nvidia's MX150 GPU. It's no RTX card, sure, but you can still hook the Blade Stealth up to a Razer Core external fun box if you can't live without the retina-burning sensation of 4K graphics being ray traced in real-time.

Why buy a Razer laptop?

Razer laptops' focus on gamers means their systems are designed for high performance when running modern games. These aren’t machines created to take on the heavy processing loads of video rendering or encoding, for instance, but they’ve got the GPU muscle to rival many desktop leaders and gorgeous displays selected to make games pop.

The other big advantage of buying a Razer is that while their laptops are all pre-loaded and ready to rock right out of the box, they also offer a variety of customization options within each of their major models. This is especially true for the Razer Blade 15, which offers four major alternatives at a variety of power and price points. If you’re looking for something capable but inexpensive, Razer has several options, but its Pro line also caters to the highest end of performance and display.

These are also machines that put a premium on design and visual flair, meaning they look great and are crafted with comfort in mind. Appropriate to their branding, the Blades are slim and light and easy to schlep to a cafe or a LAN party, and their slender profile and vivid lighting are bound to turn heads.