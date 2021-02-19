Rage 2 and Absolute Drift are the free games on the Epic Games Store

The next free games on the Epic Games Store are now available, adding Rage 2 and Absolute Drift: Zen Addition.

Until February 25, Rage 2 and Absolute Drift will be free on the Epic Games Store, so you should snag them now before you forget. The next game available for free, starting next Thursday, will be Sunless Sea.

We gave Rage 2 three stars in our review, but getting it for free is an excellent way to try the game if you've been thinking about it. Considering it's normally £40 on the Epic Games Store, there's really no reason not to. As an added bonus, you get to keep these free games from the Epic Games Store forever once you claim them.

Everything in Rage 2 is about what you'd expect from a game which is set in the 'wasteland' of a world annihilated by an asteroid, in which 80% of the population has been wiped out. Expect an awful lot of raiders.

Absolute Drift, on the other hand, is a little calmer than the hectic shooting of Rage 2. While it definitely won't turn as many heads, it's still worth checking out if you've got some time to kill this weekend - who doesn't want to spend their time pulling off sick drifts?

Played from a top-down perspective, you'll need to master the art of drifting six different cars across three modes. It is, as the title of the game suggests, pretty zen. All we're saying is that if drifting cars is exciting enough for Fast & Furious to build an entire franchise out of, it's definitely worth checking out a game about.

