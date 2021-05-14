R-Type Final 2 is the star of this month's Retro Gamer

In the latest issue of Retro Gamer, the team chat with Granzella’s founder, Kazuma Kujo about the recently released R-Type Final 2.



The celebrated creator reflects on how announcing R-Type Final 2 on April’s Fool Day caused confusion with excited fans: “For Japanese companies, April 1 can be considered the beginning of their year, so I was going to announce it during this period. Seeing everyone’s reaction, I regretted going with this confusing timing.”



Kazuma has no regrets about the recently released R-Type Final 2 however, or the series in general and you can read about his opinions on the celebrated franchise, from the creation of the innovative Force, to his ambitious plans for R-Type Final 2 in our new issue.

There’s plenty more to get excited about in issue 220 of Retro Gamer. Chris Crawford revisits his politically-charged strategy epic, Balance Of Power, while Wonder Boy creator, Ryuichi Nishizawa revisits Monster World IV and explains how it’s being reinvented as Wonder Boy: Asha In Monster World. We also examine ever aspect of Capcom’s Power Stone, from its characters to its anime spin-off show and go ape over Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Jr.



Other highlights of issue 220 include the history of Amstrad mascot Roland, the evolution of the Impossible Mission series, from Commodore 64 to PlayStation 2, and how Eidos was formed from the ashes of Domark.

