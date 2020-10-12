PT will live on for another generation with the PS5 backwards compatibility

Hideo Kojima's PT will make the jump from PS4 to PS5 through backwards compatibility, meaning it's safe for another console generation.

The news was first noted over the weekend by Eurogamer. The backwards compatibility feature of the PS5 means that the incredibly rare PT can be successfully transferred over to the PS5, meaning it's not going to be trapped on the old hardware

Last week, Sony announced that all but 11 PS4 games would be playable on the PS5 through backwards compatibility. The strange list includes the likes of Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One, TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2, Just Deal With It!, and Shadow Complex Remastered among others.

It might not sound like much of a big deal, but the survival of PT for another console generation is a big deal for video game preservation. As you'll almost certainly know, PT was delisted from the PS4 after Hideo Kojima was fired from Konami in 2015, so there's no way for new players to experience the game. The ability for PT to survive on a new console generation lets it live on, even if it is only in the hands of those that have already downloaded it.

PT's influences lives on in other games and recent discoveries, well over 5 years after it was first released. Users remade PT in Half-Life: Alyx earlier this year, for example, and earlier this year it was discovered that PT's terrifying Lisa was hiding behind the player character all along. Genuinely unsettling stuff.

