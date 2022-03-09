PSVR 2 price: how much will it cost and can we expect bundle deals?

The PSVR 2 price is a hot topic of conversation right now, even though we've only just got our first look at the VR headset itself. Of course, we're still months away from release, and likely a considerable amount of time away from an MSRP. However, with everything we've learned about PS5 stock, and the original PlayStation VR costing we can approximate the PSVR 2 price even today.

Not only are we rounding up all the latest expectations for the PlayStation VR 2 price, but we're also exploring whether or not we'll see more PSVR 2 bundles at launch. The previous system enjoyed a massive selection of bundled games and packages, with several waves of releases enjoying discounted rates. That means it's not difficult to imagine a PSVR 2 launch with freebies attached.

You'll find everything you need to know about the PSVR 2 price and any bundle deals we're expecting to see right here. Stay tuned, because we're keeping this page updated with all the latest developments as well.

What will the PlayStation VR 2 price be?

We're expecting the PSVR 2 price to sit at $399 / £349, inline with the original console's launch price and sitting just underneath the full cost of the PS5 system. There is, however, speculation that the new generation will max out that sub-$500 price range, hitting $499 / £449 at release.

(Image credit: Sony)

Now, the current generation PlayStation VR is currently available (stock permitting) for $299 / £249. However, this system has received two permanent price cuts in its lifetime, originally dipping down to $349 / £299 and then taking a further permanent discount in March 2018 with another $50 / £50 off the final price.

It's true that the Oculus Quest 2 already comes in significantly cheaper than this proposed PSVR 2 price, but Meta's system has long since held the cheapest position on the market. With a higher per-eye resolution, wider 110° field of view, and IR eye-tracking, there is more tech packed into Sony's system to suggest a $100 / £100 price jump as well.

Launch MSRP Current MSRP PlayStation VR $399 / £349 $299 / £249 Oculus Quest 2 $299 / £299 $299 / £299 HTC Vive Pro 2 (full) $1,399 / £1,299 $1,399 / £1,299 Valve Index (full) $999 / £919 $999 / £919 HTC Vive Cosmos Elite $899 / £899 $899 / £899

Will there be PSVR 2 bundles?

PlayStation VR bundles set Sony's system apart on the market, offering up to five games with the headset and PlayStation Camera at $299 / £299. Alongside these Mega Packs (including games like Resident Evil: Biohazard, Skyrim, and Astro Bot Rescue Mission) retailers were also offering Move controller packages with the likes of Iron Man VR included at $349.99 / £349.

(Image credit: Sony)

PSVR 2 bundles may well work in the same way, but it will come down to availability. As we've seen with the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED, component shortages are severely impacting supplies of the latest devices. As this supply is reduced, retailers and brands will be unlikely to drive further demand with discounts on games and bundles. However, there are some differences here.

Nintendo Switch bundles, for example, are already offering a range of bundles in the UK, and we're seeing stock of Nintendo's latest console steadily lining the shelves. Of course, these are two different ballparks, and we don't know just how the component shortages will impact the PSVR 2 launch.

If we do see PlayStation VR bundle deals at launch, though, you can expect Horizon Call of the Mountain to be in the mix, alongside any other day one titles that are yet to be announced.

When will PSVR 2 pre-orders go live?

The PlayStation VR 2 launch date is still unknown, which means we don't know when those pre-orders will kick off. Sony has traditionally held to a Holiday 2022 release window, though rumors are now pushing that timeline back to Q1 2023. That means we could see PSVR 2 pre-orders launching from October 2022 (if that Christmas window is anything to go by), based off Sony's previous PS5 release timeline.

If you're after something on the market right now, we'd recommend taking a look at all the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals, or check out all the latest PS5 deals on the best PS5 accessories for more current-gen kit.