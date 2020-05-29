PS5's Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes the cover of Official PlayStation Magazine's latest issue - order now!

The third part of Ubisoft's unofficial new Assassin's Creed trilogy is almost here, and it's coming to PS5 as well as PS4. Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes us to Dark Ages England as a Viking chief looking for a place to settle. Why England, how does he know The Hidden Ones, and what's his connection with the series games past and present?

Inside Official PlayStation Magazine issue 176, on sale now, you'll find answers to these questions and more. We reveal how Valhalla's version of England looks, what we'll clamber up, and how everything we do in our settlement can affect the game. Assassin's Creed Valhalla looks to be the most ambitious game in the series to date, with new ideas that could affect the franchise for years to come.

the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine also features Unreal Engine 5 running on PS5, the latest on Dirt 5, Mafia Definitive Edition, and new PS5 games Scarlet Nexus, WRC 9, Chorus: Rise As One Sings, and PsyHotel Simulator. Plus, discover 38 confirmed next-gen games you'll be playing on your PS5.

Assassin's Creed Valhall cover story

It's the biggest game heading to PS5, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla has everything to become day-one must-play. It could also be the best game in the series to date. Official PlayStation Magazine sits down with narrative director Darby McDevitt to discover what Ubisoft's Dark Ages England looks like, why climbing Stonehenge matters, and the hidden blade is not so hidden this time around.

Unreal Engine 5 running on PS5

Want to see what a next-gen PlayStation game looks like in-game? Then pick up Official PlayStation Magazine to see Epic Games demo it's new game tools in Unreal Engine, running in real-time on PS5. It may not be a game, and sadly Epic Games has confirmed it won't be released for PS5 gamers, but it reveals the photo real worlds we'll be playing on Sony's new hardware.

New Mafia Definitive Edition details

The classic Mafia is being remade from the ground-up on PS4, including new gameplay, cinematics, and a re-recorded soundtrack. Official PlayStation Magazine reveals all the latest details in issue 176 and showcases the beautiful new visuals.

Dirt 5 previewed on PS5 and PS4

Codemasters has revealed Dirt 5 is coming to PS5 as well as PS5, this year. In the latest issue, on sale now, Official PlayStation Magazine reveals all you need to know about this year's sim-cade mud-buster, including why Uncharted 4's Nolan North and Troy Baker are in the game.

Every new game covered

Whether its new PS5 games such as The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum or the best PS4 games to play right now, Official PlayStation Magazine has them inside its pages. Get up to speed on the hype for The Last Of Us Part II with '53 Reasons', discover how Guilty Gear Strive plays, and learn why this time Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will be remade the right way.

