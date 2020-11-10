PS5 will improve the PlayStation VR experience, Sony believes

Sony has touched on PlayStation VR support for the PS5 going forward.

In an interview with AV Watch, Sony's Hideaki Nishino has said that regarding the PlayStation VR, he believes that "the PS5 will improve the experience." Adding to that rather vague statement, Nishino said that he would "like to expect the PS5 to have a VR experience that is appropriate for the PS5." He can't comment any further, but he's "looking forward to it."

Currently, the PS5 supports the PlayStation VR and PlayStation Camera. To play a PS VR game on a PS5, you'll need the PlayStation VR, PlayStation Camera, and a PlayStation Camera Adaptor (you'll need the adaptor for the PlayStation VR headset to function with the new console). In a blog post last week, Sony's Sid Shuman said that for PS VR games, he'd recommend playing with a PS4 DualShock 4 controller.

Elsewhere in the interview Nishino commented on the lack of a web browser on the PS5. "Currently, we don't intend to include a web browser in PS5," Nishino stated. "We have doubts about whether a web browser is necessary for a game console as an app, so we'll have to wait and see."

Right now, there aren't any PlayStation VR-supported games scheduled to launch on the PS5. If memory serves correctly, the last relatively high profile PlayStation VR release was Star Wars Squadrons in early October.

For a list of the best PlayStation VR-supported games you can pick up right now, head over to our best PSVR games for more.

