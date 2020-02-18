PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware will differ in a few key ways, according to this rumor

As we wait for more solid next-gen info to devour, we can enjoy the questionably nutritious appetizer that is allegedly leaked specs - and the next set of dishes has just arrived.

A poster on 4chan's video game subforum claiming to be a "game tester in a 3rd party studio" recently shared some specs that they say come from the second version of the PS5 devkit. Conveniently, they also had all of the detailed specs for the latest version of Xbox Series X at their disposal.

Is your face a giant "Hmmm" emoji right now? That is the proper response. Anybody can post to 4chan - anonymity is the whole point - and though the site has hosted its share of legitimate leaks, it's also an infamous epicenter of hoaxes and outright misinformation campaigns. Basically, what I'm saying is that you should check out these allegedly leaked specs for amusement purposes, and we can all be pleasantly surprised later on if they turn out to be legit.

Bearing all that in mind, here are the system specifications from the post:

PS5

12.6Tflops RDNA 1.5

AMD ZEN 2 @3.6Ghz

18GB GDDR6+4GB ddr4

SSD@5.5GB/S 500GB

Dedicated cores for RT and 3D Audio

Bandwidth 576GB/S

Xbox Series X

11.8Tflops RDNA 1.5

AMD Zen 2@3.7Ghz

16GB GDDR6+4GB ddr4

SSD@3.8 GB/s 1TB

Dedicated RT cores (<PS5)

Bandwidth 596GB/S

They're pretty similar - but we already knew the old days of wildly different system architecture are long gone. The biggest differences are the Xbox Series X having a slightly faster GPU clock speed, and the PS5 having a faster CPU clock speed. Oh, and the PS5's built-in solid-state drive is way faster with a 5.5GB/S read speed, but is also half as big.

Considering how large games and their updates have become in recent years (looking at you, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ), the PS5 shipping with only a 500GB hard drive is probably the least believable part of this whole thing. To be fair, the poster says these are specs for the dev kit, not the final version.