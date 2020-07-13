Power Rangers from Boom! relaunches with two new titles in November

Boom! Studios will launch a new Power Rangers series this November titled simply Mighty Morphin', following the end of the current Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers ongoing series which concludes with October's #55.

The new series, one of two planned launches, features an all-new team of Rangers – including a mysterious new Green Ranger, debuting in Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers #55 – taking on the forces of the diabolical Lord Zedd. Mighty Morphin' is written by current Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott, with art from Marco Renna.

"This is a brand new beginning for an all-new Mighty Morphin' team featuring characters you know - and an all-new Green Ranger. This book is a chance to explore the past, present, and future of the team in ways you've never seen before," says Parrott in the series announcement. "Coming out of Necessary Evil, there seemed like an opportunity to not only start fresh but focus the story in on our new Mighty Morphin' team like we haven't before."

"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to work on Power Rangers. I used to watch the TV show every day and being able to draw these characters is a dream come true," adds Renna. "I feel honored to be part of this fantastic team and I am excited to go into this new adventure. I really hope you enjoy my art."

The Power Rangers live-action TV show is currently in its 27th season, under the title Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

Mighty Morphin' #1 is due out in November. The second title included in the relaunch has not yet been announced.