PlayStation-exclusive horror Quantum Error opens the Future Games Show

Quantum Error, a sci-fi horror shooter, has a new trailer courtesy of the Future Games Show.

Set for release on PS5 and PS4, the horror game casts you as a Captain in a California fire department.

Like Dead Space before it, this is a game that finds a blue-collar worker doing his best to help in a situation far outside his job description. San Francisco fireman Jacob Thomas is sent to the Monad Quantum Research Facility, 30 miles from the coast of California, after the complex unexpectedly catches fire.

As it turns out, the cause of the blaze is an unknown entity - not the kind of thing covered in the training programme of the Garboa Fire Department.

Thomas, along with partner Shane Costa and the rest of his crew, arrive with the intention of saving as many lives as possible and getting out alive. Evidently, though, things are not as they appear, and the rescue mission soon descends into darkness.

Quantum Error’s developer, TeamKill Media, hopes to finish the game in time for the PS5’s launch. But it hasn’t committed to a specific date just yet - we don’t know precisely when the console will arrive this Holiday, after all.

TeamKill has prior experience in the genre, having recently released the first-person horror game Kings of Lorn: The Fall of Ebris for PC and PS4. That focused on melee with medieval weapons, though, rather than shotguns in tight spaces.

We’ll see gameplay footage of Quantum Error later this summer.