Phil Spencer thinks the jump to Xbox Series X will be as dramatic a change as "2D to 3D"

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed more about what he believes will be the biggest advancements made by the next generation of consoles, most notably with Microsoft's upcoming hardware, the Xbox Series X, which is due to launch Holiday 2020.

In response to a question on Twitter asking about the technology of the next generation, Spencer said that "the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD."

The Xbox exec also revealed that he's currently "very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input", which is designed to reduce the time between players pressing a button on the controller, and the responding action taking place on the screen.

Just recently, Spencer also promised that Microsoft's slate of upcoming Xbox Series X games is close to being revealed, with rumours suggesting an all-digital May event taking place instead of the company's usual press briefing at the now cancelled E3 2020 convention.

We already know that Halo Infinite will be launching with the console later this year, but there's still hope for Fable 4 yet, while multi-platform titles such as Watch Dogs Legion and the rumoured next entry in the Assassin's Creed series, Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, could also be hitting the next-gen platforms at the same time.

Hopefully, it's only a matter of weeks until we find out.

