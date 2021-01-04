Persona soundtrack motherload coming to Spotify tomorrow

A massive batch of Persona music is headed to Spotify this week, and it's got everything from Persona 5 goldies to Persona dancing spinoff tracks.

The music hounds at AniPlaylist spotted the impending Persona blowout earlier today and even collected all of the upcoming tracks – all 746 of them – into a single playlist . You can't listen to the playlist just yet, but all of the music should go live at midnight tomorrow, January 5. That's a whole lot of video game music – well over 24 hours worth of listening, in fact.

Here's the full list of Persona games and albums that will have some or all of their songs released on Spotify:

Persona 5

Persona 4 + Golden

Persona 4: Dancing All Night

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Never More - Reincarnation: Persona 4

Persona 3 + FES

Persona 2

Persona Q

Persona Q2

The service is also getting the audio for performances from the Music FES 2013 and Super Live 2015 concerts, which will add some spicy live renditions of classics like Burn My Dread, not to mention the possibility of bonus songs from the Persona 3 and Persona 4 anime.

If it's ever been played in any piece of Persona media, it's probably coming to Spotify. The Persona series has delivered some of the best jazz, pop, and rock in the collective gaming soundscape – among other genres – so it's great to see all of it come together in one place. I can't think of a better soundtrack for a cautiously hopeful 2021.