Pee-wee Herman returning to the big screen

Paul Reubens, the man behind Pee-wee Herman, has finished a new script that will see the character returning to cinemas.



Reubens played the character through two series of the TV show, and also starred in Pee-wee's Big Adventure , which was director Tim Burton's debut feature.





Reubens said of the new project: "It's not really the real world, it's Puppetland. On Pee-wee's Playhouse , on the television series we never left the playhouse, we were always inside the playhouse. The movie is all out of the playhouse".



It'll be interesting to see how this plays, considering Big Adventure very much depended on Pee-wee's foray into the real world.



