Peaky Blinders season 6 reveals surprise Shelby in "deeply emotional" episode

* This article contains spoilers for Peaky Blinders season 6, episode 4 *

Peaky Blinders season 6 may have only aired four episodes so far, but it's certainly put Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby through the wringer.

Its latest, titled 'Sapphire', is no exception, as it saw him mourn the death of his seven-year-old daughter Ruby (Orla McDonagh), before learning that he has another child he never knew about: a son, named Duke.

Following Ruby's funeral, Tommy's quest to uncover more about who – or what – had been haunting the littlun prior to her passing, led to him meeting up with his widowed sister-in-law Esme Shelby-Lee (Aimee-Ffion Edwards). During the chat, the latter gave him some unexpected news.

"Some business is still unfinished. Christians say the Lord lives, the Lord takes away. Our spirits are the same," Esme began. "The spirits just took away your child. The same spirits want to give you a different child."

"What child?" a confused Tommy asked.

"A daughter lost, a son found," Esme replied, as the camera panned to a young man lurking nearby. "Her name was Zelda, she said you slept together under a hazel tree. She fell pregnant, her father threatened to kill you, you'd already joined the army, gone away to France. You remember the girl in the hazel tree, don't you, Tommy?"

(Image credit: BBC/Anthony Byrne)

"Whoever that boy is, our business is done here," a grieving Tommy warned, but Esme continued: "He is yours, the boy born with hazel eyes, calls himself Duke. His mother is dead, he is a thief, he works at the fairground but he says he wants more to life than big wheels and carousels."

"If losing Ruby has left a hole in your heart I will send him to you if you give me a bit more gold," concluded Esme, suggesting that viewers will have to wait and see whether Tommy decides he wants to meet his illegitimate son.

While he didn't have all that much to do in this episode, Conrad Khan – who plays Duke – is expected to be a part of the show's remaining two episodes. Across his career, the 22-year-old actor has also appeared in The Huntsman: Winter's War, Baptiste and County Lines.

Peaky Blinders season 6 continues next Sunday (March 27) at 9pm.