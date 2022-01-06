Ozark season 4 first full trailer is here – and it's setting up an explosive finale

Ozark season 4 has its first full trailer – and it's simmering with tension.

The clip reveals that Ruth has switched allegiances to side with Darlene Snell, who is intending on restarting her heroin business. Meanwhile, spine-chilling cartel boss Omar Navarro has a proposition that would free the Byrdes from him, as well as a potential deal with the FBI in the works. It surely can't be that easy though, right? "No one gets out clean," warns the trailer, and by the looks of things, part one of the final season is going to be explosive.

Jason Bateman is returning as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney back as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner returning as Ruth Langmore, and Felix Solis back as cartel boss Omar Navarro.

While the next batch of episodes are only part 1 of the final season, part 2 doesn't yet have a release date, so it could be a while longer until we discover just how things turn out for Marty Byrde and co. It seems safe to say it won't be a smooth ride, though.

"I do know where everything is going to end… I was interested in the big question [Chris Mundy, showrunner] has the opportunity to answer: are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?" Bateman has said of season 4 (H/T IndieWire). "What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?"

Ozark season 4 part 1 arrives January 21, 2022.