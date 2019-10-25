The Outer Worlds Switch release date is set for next year

The Outer Worlds Switch release date is set for 2020, according to a new press release from publisher Private Division. That isn't much more specific than the "some time after the other platforms" timing we had before, but at least we know we'll be able to talk, fight, and explore through the ultra-capitalist space frontier on Switch some time next year.

Virtuos, the company that handled the Switch versions of Dark Souls Remastered and Starlink: Battle for Atlas , is taking on the main task of bringing The Outer Worlds to Switch. For reference, about five months passed between Dark Souls Remastered arriving on other platforms and on Switch, so we can extrapolate that to get something of an estimate for how long The Outer Worlds could take; five months from now would put it in March 2020. The fiscal year for Private Division's parent company Take-Two ends in March, so there's another reason for the company to want it up for sale by then.

The Outer Worlds hit PC, PS4, and Xbox One today and it's enjoying a warm reception so far. If you're holding off on picking up a copy because you want to play through on Switch, that may make the wait harder… but at least you know it will probably be worth it. Here's a snippet from our full The Outer Worlds review .

"Obsidian's talent for sharp writing, choice-based narrative, and complex role-playing systems have coalesced together to create one of the strongest new IPs of the generation with The Outer Worlds. There's plenty of room for improvement when it comes to making combat as compelling and rewarding as the rest of the game but, nevertheless, The Outer Worlds absolutely delivers on its premise as an immersive, full-bodied RPG that successfully picks up the baton where Bethesda has been dropping it of late. "