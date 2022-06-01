Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals some surprise lore about the main character's past

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi has unveiled a surprising detail about the Jedi Master's mysterious past.

At one point, while Obi-Wan and Little Leia are on the run, the young princess asks the Jedi about her biological parents. Obi-Wan then begins to talk about his own family, explaining that Jedi are taken away when they're very young, so he doesn't have many memories of his childhood before the Order. What he does remember, though, are flashes of his parents… and a baby, his brother.

Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi's brother?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

That detail is left unexplained. Since Obi-Wan left his family when he was so young, he has no real memory of any of them, so he'd be unlikely to recognize his brother even if they were to meet again.

There was once an idea for Owen Lars to be Obi-Wan's brother, which was dropped from the Return of the Jedi script, though remains in the novelization. Uncle Owen is instead revealed to be Anakin Skywalker's step-brother in Attack of the Clones, and he has no relation to Obi-Wan at all. It's unlikely that Owen will end up being Obi-Wan's brother, then, unless another retcon is on the cards.

There's also little chance that Obi-Wan's brother is another Jedi. If he was Force sensitive, he would undoubtedly have ended up at the Jedi Temple too, and he and Obi-Wan would surely have crossed paths again.

Whether the other Kenobi will pop up in the show or not remains to be seen. The detail could just be a snippet of backstory to fill in some blanks about the Jedi Master, or it could be setting up a big reveal later. Obi-Wan's brother may even turn out to be a character we've already met – if there's one thing Star Wars is known for, it's surprise family reveals, after all...

