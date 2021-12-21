Nintendo suggests players make online accounts before Christmas to avoid stress on servers

Nintendo has warned players that its servers may be under stress over the Christmas weekend and has advised creating a Nintendo Switch Online account in advance.

In a tweet from the Japanese Nintendo Twitter account , Nintendo gave a heads up to all of those expecting to receive a Nintendo Switch this Christmas by telling them that: "If you are planning to use the Nintendo Switch family for the first time, we recommend that you create it in advance."

The reasoning for this is due to "access to the Nintendo Account servers will be concentrated this weekend, and it is expected that you will not be able to create a Nintendo account immediately."

It's assumed that the congestion Nintendo is referring to will come from all the lucky folks who get their first Nintendo Switch console this weekend and immediately create a Nintendo Switch Online account to play the likes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online with friends.

This warning isn’t too much of a surprise considering the Nintendo Switch’s popularity, as well as how many people have active Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions. As of November 2021, an incredible 32 million people are signed up to the Nintendo online service.

A similar thing also happened recently when it was announced that the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter was Sora from Kingdom Hearts. This highly anticipated reveal caused the Nintendo eShop to crash with so many eager players rushing to buy the DLC fighter shortly after his release.

Just think of all the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons players this Christmas who will be desperate to start designing their own houses in the Happy Home Paradise DLC - which can be purchased as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

So if you know somebody getting a Nintendo Switch this weekend, maybe give them a heads up about this potential future issue ahead of the big day.