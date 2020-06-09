Nightwing returns to Gotham for Batman's The Joker War

(Image credit: DC)

With DC's full September 2020 solicitations imminent, the publisher has shared the covers to that month's Batman issues - along with a taste of each issue's contents.

"'The Joker War' officially kicks off in Batman #95 in July, but when Batman #98 hits shelves on September 1, Harley Quinn steps in to become Batman’s savior!," reads DC's press release. "Batman is at his most vulnerable following a massive dose of an experimental new Joker toxin, so while the Dark Knight haunted by demons and visions it’s up to Harley Quinn to protect him while he recovers — because Punchline is on her way!"

Batman #99 follows on September 15, with Nightwing returning to Gotham - and ditching the Ric Grayson persona, apparently.

"And then in Batman #99 on September 15, Nightwing returns to Gotham City in 'The Joker War' part four!" DC's description continues. "Things have changed, as Batman realizes he can’t fight this war alone. He’s going to need help. Before he faces down The Joker, he must call up his trusty partner Dick Grayson! But can Dick reclaim his lost memories in time to join the battle?"

Both issues will be written by James Tynion IV, and drawn by Jorge Jiménez. The artist draws the cover to #99, with former Batman artist David Finch drawing #98's cover.

And keep in mind, all this is prelude to the milestone Batman #100, which DC has confirmed will be released in October.

Look for more on these issues, and all of September 2020's solicitations, later this month on Newsarama.