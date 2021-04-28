New on Amazon Prime in May 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month means another new batch of movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime, and we've put them all into this handy list for you. Your next movie night is sorted, for one thing – old favorites like The Sixth Sense or Almost Famous are coming to the US version of the streamer, as well as new horror release Saint Maud. Viewers across the pond in the UK, meanwhile, can catch movies like All the Money in the World and John Wick: Chapter 2.
If you're looking for a new series to binge, you're in luck – new Amazon Original releases The Underground Railroad and Solos are highly anticipated and boast big Hollywood names both in front of and behind the camera. That's just the start of it, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Amazon Prime in the US and the UK in May 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.
The Underground Railroad – May 14
The Underground Railroad (in reality a network of abolitionists, hidden routes, and safe houses that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s) takes place in an alternate timeline where it's an actual railroad complete with engineers, conductors, tracks, and tunnels. The series follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman hoping to find liberation. Helmed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, it's based on the critically acclaimed novel by Colson Whitehead.
Solos – May 21
Solos, a new seven-part anthology series, has a pretty stacked cast – alongside Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren, it stars Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Nicole Beharie (Black Mirror), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), and Constance Wu (Hustlers). The show is described as dramatic and thought-provoking and will tell character-driven stories from different perspectives that explore human connection.
Panic – May 28
Based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, Panic follows 47 teenagers who, after graduating high school, take part in a competition which will lead them to escape the small town they live in. However, after the rules change, they must decide how much they are willing to risk to leave their hometown. The cast includes Olivia Welch (Unbelievable), Mike Faist (West Side Story), and Jessica Sula (Split).
Everything new on Amazon Prime US this May
New on Amazon Prime: May 1
- Alien: Resurrection
- Alien 3
- Aliens
- Almost Famous
- Angels & Demons
- Betrayed
- Bound
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- Dinosaur 13
- Fascination
- Flight
- Flightplan
- Georgia Rule
- Green Zone
- Gunsight Ridge
- Hidalgo
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- Jumping The Broom
- Knowing
- Leatherheads
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- One Fine Day
- Priest
- Reign Of Fire
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil
- Rio
- Sahara
- Scent Of A Woman
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil
- Shattered
- The Age of Adaline
- The Dalton Girls
- The Da Vinci Code
- The French Connection
- The Green Hornet
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Ladykillers
- The Men Who Stare At Goats
- The Outsider
- The Secret Life Of Bees
- The Sixth Sense
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Towering Inferno
- Two For The Money
- Unbreakable
- Vantage Point
New on Amazon Prime: May 5
- Skyfall
New on Amazon Prime: May 7
- The Boy From Medellín
- Breach
New on Amazon Prime: May 9
- Robot & Frank
New on Amazon Prime: May 13
- Saint Maud
New on Amazon Prime: May 14
- The Underground Railroad season 1
New on Amazon Prime: May 19
- Red Dawn
- Trumbo
New on Amazon Prime: May 21
- P!nk: All I Know So Far
- Solos
New on Amazon Prime: May 28
- Panic season 1
Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this May
New on Amazon Prime: May 1
- Gogglebox season 14
- War of the Worlds
New on Amazon Prime: May 3
- John Wick: Chapter 2
New on Amazon Prime: May 4
- Grey’s Anatomy season 16
New on Amazon Prime: May 7
- The Boy From Medellín
- Honest Thief
New on Amazon Prime: May 13
- Stormbreaker
New on Amazon Prime: May 14
- The Underground Railroad season 1
New on Amazon Prime: May 17
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
New on Amazon Prime: May 18
- The Secret in Their Eyes
New on Amazon Prime: May 19
- Pitch Perfect 2
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
New on Amazon Prime: May 20
- Holmes & Watson
New on Amazon Prime: May 21
- P!nk: All I Know So Far
- Solos
New on Amazon Prime: May 24
- Unleashed
New on Amazon Prime: May 26
- Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
New on Amazon Prime: May 28
- Panic season 1
New on Amazon Prime: May 29
- Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
New on Amazon Prime: May 30
- All the Money in the World