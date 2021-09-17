6 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

Another weekend means another search for something new to watch, and since streamers are so packed with excellent movies and TV shows, it can be difficult to find your next TV show to binge or the lineup for your next movie night. That's where we come in. We've rounded up all the best new movies and TV shows to hit Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime this week – making it easy for you to settle in with some excellent choices.

Maybe you're in the mood for a spooky Netflix flick, in which case, check out Nightbooks. Or maybe you fancy an all-singing, all-dancing musical spectacular like Everybody's Talking About Jamie on Amazon Prime Video, or maybe the more somber neo-Western Cry Macho is your thing.

Whatever you're after, there's bound to be something on our list you'll love – so scroll on to check out all our top picks of the new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend.

Sex Education season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Sex Education returns in its third installment, which sees a brand new headteacher make her entrance at Moordale Secondary. Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke) has big plans for the school, so expect those changes to shake up the lives of the students – and not in a good way. We'll also see what's next for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) after that voicemail was deleted back in season 2. Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, and Alistair Petrie also return in the third season.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Amazon Prime Video

An adaptation of the hit West End show of the same name, and based on a true story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie focuses on the titular Jamie New (Max Harwood), a student with dreams of becoming a drag queen – and who plans on attending prom in drag, despite opposition from his school. He's helped along the way by his mentor Hugo, AKA Loco Chanel (Richard E. Grant), best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel), and loving mother Margaret (Sarah Lancashire).

Nightbooks – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Starring Krysten Ritter as a witch named Natacha, Nightbooks follows a young boy named Alex (Winslow Fegley) who has a talent for writing spooky stories. When his apartment block's elevator takes him to a mysterious floor, Natacha traps him, and demands a new scary story each night. With his new friend Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), Alex must try to survive the ordeal – and eventually escape from the witch's clutches. The film is based on J.A. White's novel of the same name. You can check out our interview with director David Yarovesky here.

Scenes From a Marriage – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Jessica Chastain. Oscar Isaac. Eyes emoji. After *that* video did the rounds recently, a miniseries with the pair sharing scenes together is already going to be enough of a hook for many.

But it's so much more than that. The remake of the 1973 Ingmar Bergman original sees Isaac and Chastain play Jonathan and Mira, a married couple whose good looks, big house, and loving family belie an aching discomfort in the relationship.

Catch up now before the next episode and watch two of the finest actors of their generation bounce off each other as their marriage (and façade of happiness) crumbles around them.

Cry Macho – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

It's time for Clint Eastwood to get back on that horse. The 91-year-old actor stars in and directs Cry Macho, the story of Mike Milo, an aging rodeo star who is hired by a one-time boss to head south to Mexico to wrangle his son away from his abusive mother. For some, the long road back home will harken back to a slower, more deliberate style of storytelling where landscape is king. For many, it'll be a chance to celebrate Clint Eastwood's storied career. If this is one of his final rodeos in front of the camera, it's a fitting way to sign off.

Schumacher – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Widely recognized as one of the greatest drivers in the history of motorsport, Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's story is one worth telling.

Schumacher charts the German's humble upbringing in the dog-eat-dog world of kart racing, to world championship success, and even touches upon the tragic skiing accident that changed his life forever. The documentary uses a mix of archival footage and rare interviews with his close family to paint the portrait of a winner who excelled at everything: as a father, husband, and racer.