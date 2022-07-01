7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

This weekend brings with it a bumper crop of new streaming releases – ideal for passing the time over the long weekend in the US. First up, it's what you've all been waiting for since Volume 1 was released in May: Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 is now on Netflix, with two bumper episodes wrapping up the latest installment of the hit show. If you're a Stranger Things fa, you won't want to miss this.

Over on Amazon Prime Video, Chris Pratt returns to the small screen in action thriller The Terminal List, while Disney Plus is taking us behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a new edition of Marvel Studios: Assembled. As for movies, US audiences have a choice of Boogie Nights from critically acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson on Netflix or Ridley Scott's House of Gucci on Prime Video, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. Meanwhile, the historical action drama The Princess is out on Hulu, while UK viewers can tune in via Disney Plus.

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Stranger Things season 4 finally comes to an end with its supersized final two episodes. The gang must face the terrifying Vecna – which means Eleven needs to regain her powers. But not everyone is going to make it out this epic showdown unscathed… and the only way to find out if your favorite survive the season finale is to tune in on Netflix. When you've seen the new episodes, be sure to check out our guides to the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending and Stranger Things season 5, which will be the show's last.

The Terminal List – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Chris Pratt returns to the small screen in a lead role for the first time since Parks and Recreation in The Terminal List. He plays James Reece, a navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission – he returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him and threatening the lives of those he loves.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived on Disney Plus last month, and now you can go behind the scenes of the MCU movie with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on titles including WandaVision, Loki, Black Widow , and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how director Sam Raimi and Marvel Studios brought the movie to life.

Last Night in Soho – HBO Max

Available: Worldwide

Edgar Wright's mind-bending horror movie stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who arrives in London with big dreams. She's haunted by visions of Anya Taylor-Joy's Sandie, though, and Eloise's obsession with the '60s begins to take a sinister turn as Sandie's life unfolds before her – and past and present unnervingly blend. Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp co-star.

Boogie Nights – Netflix

Available: US

Paul Thomas Anderson's second feature film stars Mark Wahlberg as porn star Dirk Diggler and charts his rise to fame in '70s Los Angeles during the so-called Golden Age of Porn – and his subsequent fall from grace. Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Don Cheadle, John C. Reilly, William H. Macy, and Philip Seymour Hoffman also star. The movie was released in 1997 and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including acting nods for Moore and Reynolds.

House of Gucci – Prime Video

Available: US

House of Gucci, Ridley Scott's camp, soapy take on true crime, sees Lady Gaga play Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Adam Driver's Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci. The movie is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed and will focus on Gucci’s murder – Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995. Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek also star.

The Princess – Hulu

Available: US/UK

The Princess stars Bullet Train actor Joey King as the title character, a strong-willed princess who's kidnapped and locked in a remote part of her father's castle after she refuses to marry the cruel man she's betrothed to. With her scorned suitor intent on taking over the kingdom, she must fight to protect her family. The cast also includes Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko, and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is on board as a producer.