Minecraft's DuckTales crossover is now available for all your duck robber baron needs

You can now enjoy DuckTales themed DLC for Minecraft , in case you've been craving more capitalistic ducks in your life. The DuckTales Adventure Map is available in the Minecraft Marketplace Store for 1340 coins - coins can be purchased with real currency on Xbox One, Windows devices, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. You can get 1720 Minecoins for $9.99/£8.49 on Amazon.

According to the official announcement on the Minecraft site, the DuckTales adventure map will include "the show's most iconic locations - from the city of Duckburg and the halls of McDuck Manor, to legendary locations like the Pyramid of Toth-Ra or the heights of Mount Neverrest." You'll also be able to "solve a mystery or rewrite history" as the three mischievous grandkids of Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, or choose from 30 other characters.

The DuckTales Adventure Map will also host two full-fledged storylines that offer quests, puzzles, and a ton of collectibles like artifacts and other objects of value - the kind of which Scrooge McDuck would appreciate. You can horde them in your McDuck trophy room or gather wealth and store it in your Money Bin.

Though the original DuckTales animated series was a '90s kid phenomenon, the show is enjoying something of a second renaissance with the reboot. First airing in 2017, it stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck and Ben Schwartz, Danny Pudi, and Bobby Moynihan as his grandkids. Who better to play a cranky Scottish hoarder than Tennant, am I right?