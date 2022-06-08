Minecraft strategy game spin-off is reportedly in development at Minecraft Dungeons studio

A Minecraft RTS spin-off game is reportedly in the early stages of development, according to former Giant Bomb editor Jeff Gerstmann.

In a recent livestream (opens in new tab), shared to Resetera (opens in new tab), Jeff Gerstmann revealed: "There’s a new Minecraft game in development." The spin-off game is supposedly a real-time strategy (RTS) game and, according to Gerstmann, Microsoft is currently testing the unannounced title under a code name.

It’s not clear when Microsoft plans to unveil this speculated game but Gerstmann mentions that it is in early development due to some unfinished screenshots they’ve seen. Gerstmann also says that players will take control of a "Steve-esque unit" in the Minecraft RTS spin-off and order units around the field in a third-person view.

As pointed out in the Resetera thread, this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about some kind of Minecraft spin-off game. In fact, back in September 2021, Windows Central (opens in new tab) revealed it knows about not one but two "all-new projects" both of which aren’t Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons.

Speaking of Minecraft Dungeons, the studio responsible for the Minecraft dungeon crawler, Double Eleven, was recently spotted hiring for a number of roles (opens in new tab). This includes several that feature the phrase "Major IP, RTS game", which sounds an awful lot like a possible Minecraft RTS spin-off game.

Of course, without any confirmation from Double Eleven, Mojang, or Microsoft, it’s best to take this rumour with a grain of salt, at least for now.