Meet the real faces behind Resident Evil 2 Remake's Leon, Claire and Marvin

The faces behind three of the Resident Evil 2 Remake's main characters have been revealed by the people used to recreate, Leon S Kennedy, Claire Redfield and Lieutenant Marvin Branagh.

The three... faces announced their involvement via various social media messages (partially rounded up by Kotaku) and seem to confirm the 3D scanning process took place around two years ago. These are just the likenesses for the roles ATM, not the actors performing them.

Leon S Kennedy (Eduard Badaluta)

Eduard Badaluta confirmed it was his face in a now deleted instagram post where he simply thanked fans and hoped they enjoyed the game.

Claire Redfield (Jordan McEwen)

you won’t find me 🦋 Jordan Mcewen A photo posted by @jordan.mcewen on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:54pm PDT

Jorden McEwen also confirmed her role as Claire Redfield on Instagram. Fans had already picked her out as a likely candidate for Claire's face which she confirmed when asked, adding that the scanning had happened two years ago.

Lieutenant Marvin Branagh (Patrick Levar)

Marvin's face is taken from musician and YouTuber Patrick Levar who lives in Japan and did a "3D photoshoot" for Capcom a year ago. Sounds like security was tight at the time from his description of signing several NDA's just to find out what the game was.

Just to reiterate, these three actors are only providing the faces for the characters - the actual motion capture/voice cast has yet to be announced. It's likely fans will have feelings on whoever Capcom chooses. Leon S Kennedy for example has had four English voice actors at this point: Paul Haddad was the original Resi 2 voice, with Paul Mercier taking over for Resi 4 and Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles. Here's Mercier's comment on the game so far:

Thanks for all the msgs🕺 I can neither confirm nor deny my involvement #ResidentEvil2 #residentevil VivA #leonskennedyJune 22, 2017

Christian Lanz took over Leon's role for Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, with Matthew Mercer the most recent actor in Resi 6 and Revelations 2. Mercer seem to confirm both he and long time Claire Redfield actress Alyson Court were out for the remake due to union issues:

Me thinks. Same experience as Allyson regarding this project.June 17, 2017

Alyson Court has played Claire Redfield in almost every Resi game the character's appeared in (apart from Revelations 2 where Ali Hillis took over). However, she's apparently confirmed she's out for the remake, due to the use of non-union actors.